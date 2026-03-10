Fighting a monster should not turn us into monsters

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche wrote in his famous book Beyond Good and Evil, “He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster himself.” Nietzsche’s observation is highly relevant to Bangladesh’s current social and political reality.

Fascism does not emerge overnight. It begins with arbitrary arrests and harassment of dissenters under various pretexts. When society starts compromising with such injustices, it gradually escalates to regular abductions and killings. During the July uprising against the long rule of deposed Sheikh Hasina, we witnessed such brutal suppression firsthand.

The aim of the July student and public uprising was not merely to overthrow oppressive rule; it was also a demand for a humane state. Our expectation was for a Bangladesh where dissent or protest would never be crushed.

However, the events in Shahbagh last Saturday, centred on the recitation of the 7 March speech, and the subsequent use of extreme repressive measures such as cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act, do not reflect the promise of that humane Bangladesh.