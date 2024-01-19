Why are children increasingly wearing glasses?

Some write-ups or reports stick in the mind in such a way that these become the synonymous with a topic, place or incident. Old memories are raked up in seconds. Just like the name Cairo doesn’t bring pyramids to my mind. It reminds me about the terrible plane crash on 20 May 1965. Pakistan Airlines was flamboyantly taking that inaugural flight to London.

It was supposed to travel from Karachi to London via Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, cairo in Egypt and then Geneva in Switzerland. There were eminent guests and journalists among the 114 passengers travelling in that inaugural flight. Since it was still a part of Pakistan back then, a few senior journalists from Bangladesh were also invited to that flight.

Miraculously, only six of the passengers from that flight were saved from that plane wreck. Many consider this a ‘mysterious’ plane accident because Chinese aircraft designer Huang Zhiqian was among the killed. He was the chief designer of fighter jet Shenyang J-8. On the next day, a detailed report was published in the weekly Purbodesh.

Observer, Morning News, Paigam, Ittefaq and other newspapers published photographs of the deceased persons’ grieving family members and photographs of them being sent off from Tejgaon airport. That report had such an impact on me that the verbal images of that accident occupied a higher place than the pyramids in my mind.