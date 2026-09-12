The new pay scale brings relief and risks

This is not a one-time expense. Once the new salaries and pensions take effect, the government will have to carry the cost in the budget every year. Implementing the changes in phases may reduce the initial shock somewhat, but it will not reduce the overall liability. Salaries and pensions are expenditures that, once increased, are extremely difficult to cut. If revenue falls, development projects can be delayed and some purchases can be postponed, but cutting salaries is almost impossible.

As a result, future budgets will become even more rigid. If the need arises to address fuel shortages, natural disasters, restructuring of the banking sector, social protection, or new infrastructure investment, the government will have less room to spend independently.

That is why the first question should be about financing. The safest route is to increase revenue. But Bangladesh has long struggled with weak revenue collection. Ambitious targets are set, but large shortfalls remain at the end of the year. In this reality, adding a major permanent expenditure will put even greater pressure on the government.