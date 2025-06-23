London meeting: How far has the political ice melted?

He replied in no uncertain terms that he will not be involved in politics in the future. I have been reiterating this ever since he took over responsibility. As a politician, has it been prudent of me to give the head of the country such an important certificate? Perhaps not. Politics, after all, is a complex matter. There are many men, many minds here. Democracy means respecting everyone's opinion and then drawing up policies and running the country in accordance to the majority. It is no easy task. As it is, people's brains are the most complex and developed matter. Needless to say, it is an arduous task to take into cognizance and synthesise the views of millions of people.

Does Professor Yunus have a complex mind? Who knows? No one really knows what is in a person's mind. As an admiring student, as far as I can tell, he is not like that. Can he perceive complexities and deviousness? Can he handle such matters? I don't think so. Rather, in this regard, he could be given a score of zero.

When he returned to the country after 5 August, he said at the airport, "You have to listen to me or I will leave." He said this laughingly, not as a threat, but he certainly was no diplomatic. Having travelled the world over as the head of Grameen Bank, have met with so many important persons and leaders, one would expect a bit more diplomacy. I have often said that Professor Yunus has an endearing manner of speaking. One listens with rapt attention when he speaks. Yet he is unwilling to speak when it comes to politics. But speak he must.