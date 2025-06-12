Yunus-Tarique meeting: Breakthrough and beyond

The party has said they have no problem if the election takes place in April.

However, the BNP has been demanding the national election to be held by December this year. Against this background, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on 6 June the day before the Eid day, in an address to the nation announced that the national election will be held on any day of the first half of April in 2026. Soon after the announcement, the BNP said that the opinions of the people have not been reflected in the announcement of the chief adviser.

They stick to their guns for arranging the election in December. Several other political parties including the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) also demanded that the national election should be held in December this year. On the other hand, in accordance with the announcement of the chief adviser, the NCP said they have no problem if the election is held in April after some necessary reforms and trial of the July mass killing while Jamaat earlier demanded that the election will be held in April 2026.