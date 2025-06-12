Opinion
Yunus-Tarique meeting: Breakthrough and beyond
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman is set to meet Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in London on Friday. Amid differences among the political parties over various issues including the parliamentary elections, state reforms and trial of July mass killings, the meeting between the Nobel laureate and the BNP acting chairman, who has been living in exile in London for around 18 years, seems to be positive as the meeting could yield a breakthrough in the country's political impasse.
After the news broke that a meeting between Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman would be held during the interim government's chief adviser's visit to UK, people from various sections including politicians, political analysts and media people have a curiosity as to what is going to happen.
He had also urged the party men not to take law into their hands. Even he gave many statements which were lauded by many. If elections take place in April or a bit earlier and BNP goes to power. The party has to establish rule of law and democracy for which the party has been struggling for long. While gossiping with a rickshaw puller on his rickshaw coming from Mohammadpur to Karwan Bazar, the man from Dinajpur expected that the BNP will not make mistake any more.
First of all it should be cleared as to why Tarique's meeting with Yunus is important. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is the largest political party in the country as the activities of Awami League currently banned. In fact there is no competitor for the BNP.
So there is a general perception that if a free and fair election takes place, the party would go to power. Alongside some other parties including Jamaat-e-Islami and newly born National Citizen Party (NCP), as per previous records and existing situation, there is little chance for these parties including Jamaaat-e-Islami to compete with the BNP.
Despite these realities, there are differences among the political parties over the election timeframe, the state reforms and the trial of July mass killings. Both reforms and the trial of July mass killings are a continuous process. Although there are some gaps, most of the political parties have agreed to carry out the reforms and the trial. The NCP, which led the July uprising, insisted that the state reforms and the trial of the July mass killing have to be carried out first and then the national election can be held. They argue that the mass uprising didn't happen just to oust a political party and bring another to power. Resembling the NCP, the Jamaat-e-Islami has also emphasised on carrying out reforms and the trial of the July mass killings.
The party has said they have no problem if the election takes place in April.
However, the BNP has been demanding the national election to be held by December this year. Against this background, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on 6 June the day before the Eid day, in an address to the nation announced that the national election will be held on any day of the first half of April in 2026. Soon after the announcement, the BNP said that the opinions of the people have not been reflected in the announcement of the chief adviser.
They stick to their guns for arranging the election in December. Several other political parties including the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) also demanded that the national election should be held in December this year. On the other hand, in accordance with the announcement of the chief adviser, the NCP said they have no problem if the election is held in April after some necessary reforms and trial of the July mass killing while Jamaat earlier demanded that the election will be held in April 2026.
With such a tug of war among the political parties over the election timeframe ongoing, some sort of stagflation is prevailing in the country. The World Bank in a latest report forecast that Bangladesh's GDP growth is likely to decrease to 3.3 per cent in the current 2024-25 fiscal year. The World Bank attributes the low GDP to the political instability. Meanwhile, the foreign and local investment has decreased significantly. Economists have warned that the investment and employment generation will not happen unless a political government steers the country.
Under such a gloomy scenario political instability on the one hand and downtrend economic situation on the other hand, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus during his four-day UK visit is scheduled to hold a meeting with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday. It can be anticipated that all the pressing issues including the election timeframe, the economy, trial of July mass killings and the state reforms will come up for discussion.
Currently the bone of contention is the election time frame. For the greater interest of the nation, the two leaders need to reach a consensus whether the election is held in April 2026 or the election is brought forward to January-February. A gap of two to three months for holding the national election is not a big problem at all. If the Nobel laureate and the BNP acting chairman reach a consensus that would be a huge breakthrough.
There is no chance for egos to play any devious role here to destroy the prospect as the country has experienced how in the past the two major political parties-the BNP and the Awami League didn't hesitate to give importance on the party interest instead of the interest of the people. They had failed to sit together on national issues and reach a consensus. As a result of this, BNP had to remain out of power for about 16 years while the Awami League was ousted and their future is bleak. If those past flaws are taken into account and maturity are shown in political negotiation, the nation must head towards prosperity.
Although Yunus and Tarique will hold a two-hour meeting, a strategy must be drawn out for navigating the country through the right track after the election. The elected government also has to face huge challenges on the economic front and the diplomatic front to steer the country. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on 5 August, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman gave a statement saying don't be retaliatory or vindictive.
He had also urged the party men not to take law into their hands. Even he gave many statements which were lauded by many. If elections take place in April or a bit earlier and BNP goes to power. The party has to establish rule of law and democracy for which the party has been struggling for long. While gossiping with a rickshaw puller on his rickshaw coming from Mohammadpur to Karwan Bazar, the man from Dinajpur expected that the BNP will not make mistake any more. Waiting to see!
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected].
*The views are of the writer's own.