Opinion
Uproar over Abdul Hamid's exit, calm over return
The interim government has acted with double standards over the departure of former president Abdul Hamid for treatment in Thailand and his return.
Abdul Hamid returned to the country after treatment from Thailand around 1:45am on Monday. He left the airport around 3:00am.
On the night of 7 May, Abdul Hamid, two-time president of the country, who faces a lawsuit, left the country on a Thai Airways flight.
However, upon his return, he didn't face any arrest and there was calm over his return. In reply to a query from a newsman at an event in the capital on Monday, home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, “Why would I punish an innocent person without proper evidence? Whoever is guilty will be punished."
"Currently, a three-member advisory committee has been formed regarding the individuals from Kishoreganj. They will provide a recommendation. Once we receive that recommendation, if they are found guilty, action will be taken. If not, they will be returned to their respective positions," the adviser added.
The home adviser's tone seems to be calm over Hamid's return and about possible legal action to be taken against him. On the flipside, the home adviser had said legal action will be taken against those found responsible for allowing former president Abdul Hamid leave the country, private news agency UNB reported on 11 May. While talking to newsmen after visiting Hazrat Shajalal International Airport, the home boss had said several officials had been suspended and others had been attached.
There was a huge uproar over the departure of former president Abdul Hamid. An inquiry committee was formed and superintendent of Kishoreganj police was withdrawn. Now questions naturally arise, what were the faults of those officials who allowed the former president to leave the country. Those officials should be reinstated in their respective positions.
One thing is uttered at times that no one is above the law and everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. The home adviser said legal action would be taken against Hamid after the investigation if he is found guilty. But the question is why this will not be applicable for others. Following cases in connection with the July mass killing, many people including former ministers, MPs and others, had been arrested even before carrying out the investigation. Justice seekers cannot but raise questions as to why they are being done injustice.
People can also raise questions whether Mr Hamid has no liability for the establishment of fascism in the country during Sheikh Hasina's 16 years rule. During the period, Abdul Hamid was president for two times. Amid the student-people's uprising, Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August, and the interim took office on 8 August. Since then over 10 months have already passed, it is unexpected that the interim government could not carry out any investigation against Abdul Hamid who has been residing in his Nikunja house in the capital. If there were no allegations against him, the home adviser should not have come down heavily on the officials for allowing Hamid to leave the country.
The home adviser should make clear to the nation that the law has been taking its own course in case of former president Abdul Hamid. Otherwise, people will misunderstand the interim government, they will feel that it is not committed to establishing the rule of law. The home adviser must keep in mind that steps should not be taken following outcry and protest. If anyone commits offence, actions should be taken as per the law.
In case of any deviation, the people's trust in the government and the judiciary will erode, which will definitely harm the beauty of the justice system for which the people have been struggling for so long. Mr home adviser, will you look into the matter and revisit your past actions and redraw your future plan for the people and the nation. Ultimately people will judge your action. So look before you leap, as you say innocent people should not be punished.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo and he can be reached at [email protected].
*The views are of the writer's own