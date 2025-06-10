Uproar over Abdul Hamid's exit, calm over return

The interim government has acted with double standards over the departure of former president Abdul Hamid for treatment in Thailand and his return.

Abdul Hamid returned to the country after treatment from Thailand around 1:45am on Monday. He left the airport around 3:00am.

On the night of 7 May, Abdul Hamid, two-time president of the country, who faces a lawsuit, left the country on a Thai Airways flight.

However, upon his return, he didn't face any arrest and there was calm over his return. In reply to a query from a newsman at an event in the capital on Monday, home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, “Why would I punish an innocent person without proper evidence? Whoever is guilty will be punished."

"Currently, a three-member advisory committee has been formed regarding the individuals from Kishoreganj. They will provide a recommendation. Once we receive that recommendation, if they are found guilty, action will be taken. If not, they will be returned to their respective positions," the adviser added.

The home adviser's tone seems to be calm over Hamid's return and about possible legal action to be taken against him. On the flipside, the home adviser had said legal action will be taken against those found responsible for allowing former president Abdul Hamid leave the country, private news agency UNB reported on 11 May. While talking to newsmen after visiting Hazrat Shajalal International Airport, the home boss had said several officials had been suspended and others had been attached.