It is not so easy to run the country

Before the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, people from all walks of life were devastated by the high prices of essentials. Especially the low-income people were struggling for survival. There were allegations against the syndicate behind the price hike. However, the then Awami League government could do little to rein in the price of daily essentials to alleviate the sufferings of the people. Gas crisis also gripped the country. The forex reserve came down to an alarming level more or less $15 billion dollars. There was a huge crisis of employment.

However, the people had little scope to register protest for their grievances as the government curbed the freedom of expression and gathering. Also, the Awami League government came to power for the fourth consecutive terms in 2024 through an election boycotted by the major political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The election was called a dummy one as the ruling Awami League fielded dummy candidates to show the election competitive. Turnout of voters was very thin. The public perception was that 10 to 15 per cent of the voters franchised their rights. Earlier, the Awami League came to power in 2018 and 2014 through two controversial elections.

All these issues angered the people. Utilising the public wrath, BNP organised rallies joined by thousands of people from all over the country. However, the party could not force the government to resign and hold a free and fair election. The failure of BNP does not mean that the people's grievances abated.