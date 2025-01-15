Opinion
It is not so easy to run the country
Before the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, people from all walks of life were devastated by the high prices of essentials. Especially the low-income people were struggling for survival. There were allegations against the syndicate behind the price hike. However, the then Awami League government could do little to rein in the price of daily essentials to alleviate the sufferings of the people. Gas crisis also gripped the country. The forex reserve came down to an alarming level more or less $15 billion dollars. There was a huge crisis of employment.
However, the people had little scope to register protest for their grievances as the government curbed the freedom of expression and gathering. Also, the Awami League government came to power for the fourth consecutive terms in 2024 through an election boycotted by the major political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The election was called a dummy one as the ruling Awami League fielded dummy candidates to show the election competitive. Turnout of voters was very thin. The public perception was that 10 to 15 per cent of the voters franchised their rights. Earlier, the Awami League came to power in 2018 and 2014 through two controversial elections.
All these issues angered the people. Utilising the public wrath, BNP organised rallies joined by thousands of people from all over the country. However, the party could not force the government to resign and hold a free and fair election. The failure of BNP does not mean that the people's grievances abated.
However, the Awami League was obsessed with their development narrative. The irony of fate-- who knew the Sheikh Hasina-led government, would be ousted from power on 5 August amid the student-people uprising which claimed around 1000 people and around 20,000 injured. After the fall of the government, there was no government for three days. The interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August.
After the formation of the government, the people had a sigh of relief. The government had a huge public support. Some had said that this government should stay at least three years. Some assumed that this government would stay five years. However, the government didn't disclose anything about its tenure. The government had said that they would organise the election after the carrying out some reforms in the judiciary, the administration, the police, the election commission, the constitution and so on. Accordingly, several commissions were formed and asked to submit reports within three months.
On the one hand the political parties were pressing for a specific road map for elections and the government was sticking to its guns to carry out reforms and hold elections afterwards. The Students Against Discrimination, which led the movement to oust the Sheikh Hasina-government, extended their support to the government saying that the people don't want only election and they want change in the state system. At one stage and under the pressure from the political parties, Dr Muhammad Yunus said the election can be held in December 2025 or June 2026. Following the announcement, BNP sought a more specific timeframe, but it seemed that the political parties were happy more or less.
As the time passes by, numerous crises surface and there is no let-up for the people. Inflation, law and order, administration, geopolitics and more are appearing one after another. Even in the full harvested of Aman season, the price of rice is rising. The coarse rice, the staple food of the low income people, has increased from Tk 4 to Tk 5.
As the time passes by, numerous crises surface and there is no let-up for the people. Inflation, law and order, administration, geopolitics and more are appearing one after another. Even in the full harvested of Aman season, the price of rice is rising. The coarse rice, the staple food of the low income people, has increased from Tk 4 to Tk 5. Although the prices of vegetable are a bit low in the winter, there is a fear that the price will go up after a month. Moreover, the prices of essentials will increase ahead of Ramadan which is expected to begin early March. Meanwhile, the commerce adviser said that he has no magic to bring down the prices of essentials.
Fifteen days of New Year have already passed. Most of the students are yet to get books. Education adviser, earlier, said he is unable to say when the students will get books. But later he said the students will get books by February.
The law and order has deteriorated alarmingly. The incidents of mugging, extortion, lynching, killing and robbery are taking place all over the country. Those who have an idea about the administration are saying no work is being carried out at the secretariat. Even the retired and incumbent officials are protesting against the government, breaching the government service rules. However, the government could not take any action other than issuing a warning.
The government's inefficiency surfaces as they are taking some decisions and later rollback. The public administration ministry issued the final gazette of the 43rd BCS dropping a total of 267 candidates who were recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC). Following a protest by the candidates, the government reversed its decision and they were allowed to join their respective posts. The government recruited six members for the BPSC. Later, their recruitment was cancelled. The government's back and forth in making decision exposed its inefficiency.
Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 1.81 percent in the first quarter of the ongoing 2024-25 fiscal year (July to September), compared to 6.04 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Last not the least, the government has imposed VAT and supplementary tax over 100 products inviting criticism from all the section of the people. Meanwhile, the prices of various items have gone up. But the government claimed the decision will not impact the people. But the people have already started to feel the pinch of the decision.
Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 1.81 percent in the first quarter of the ongoing 2024-25 fiscal year (July to September), compared to 6.04 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the World Bank has downgraded the economic growth outlook of Bangladesh for the fiscal year 2024-25 to 4 per cent. Earlier in June, it predicted a 5.7 per cent growth for the Bangladesh economy in the fiscal year 2024-25.
When the advisers are starting realising the reality, general people have started saying the rhetoric statements of the advisers are losing the momentum. Now the people, who expected relief from the interim government, now seek redress. They started saying it is not so easy to run the government!
At an event on 11 January, foreign adviser Touhid Hossain said, "When the foreign investors and expatriates see political uncertainty, they are not encouraged to come and invest." "That is why a difficult task lies ahead of us and we hope a roadmap will be released very soon. Then they will quickly gain confidence once again." (Financial Express)
Now one thing lies ahead of the government that is the announcement of the specific timeframe for the election and hand over power to the elected government to tackle multifarious problems the people are facing.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]