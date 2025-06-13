February is the most logical month for the election

In such a complex situation, the demand for elections to be held soon was seen as a way out of the crisis. The army chief said the election should be held within December this year. BNP also began to step up their demand for the election in December. The party's acting chairman clearly said, the election must be held within December. In this reality, Professor Yunus' announcement for the election in the first half of April brought an end to the December-June election debate. But the question remains as to how far the crisis has actually cleared.

BNP has made known its negative stance towards the election in April. Given Professor Yunus' December-June timeframe, most people wanted the election to be held before Ramadan. There are practical reasons for this. And there are clearly many problems in holding the election in the first half of April.

Ramadan is likely to start after mid-February on the 17th, depending on the sighting of the moon. That means Eid will be on 19-20 March, and this will be following with a few more days holiday. If the election is to be held in the first half of April, that will give only around 20 days at the most. Ramadan and Eid is not favourable at all for campaigning. Then again, the SSC exam begins from 9 April.