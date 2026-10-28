Can Bangladesh escape growth trap?

The new forecasts from international organisations have increased concerns about Bangladesh's economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) report from October 2026 states that Bangladesh's growth could be 3.2 per cent in the 2026-27 fiscal year. The organisation predicts that growth will decrease to 2.2 per cent in the following fiscal year. Although it may gradually increase afterward, it might reach nearly 3 per cent in the 2030-31 fiscal year. On the other hand, the World Bank has suggested a growth of 3.4 per cent, and the Asian Development Bank has suggested 4 per cent growth. The government's target is 6.5 per cent. The IMF forecast also predicts an average inflation of 10.9 per cent for the same fiscal year, while the government's target is 7.5 per cent.

These forecasts are not guaranteed outcomes. They also do not claim that the government's targets will not be met. However, they issue a warning that it will be difficult to quickly recover from the current path of the country's economy. In addition to low growth and high inflation, private investment is low. Therefore, there are fewer opportunities for employment creation, meaning the economy is currently going through a recession.

There are both international events and domestic issues behind this weak condition. Conflicts in the Middle East, rising fuel prices, and obstacles in shipping and product supply have increased import, transport, and production costs.