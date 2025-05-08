A change has begun to take shape in the country’s economy over the past none years. Although this of change is beginning to impact all sectors of the economy, the success is most tangible in the financial sector. The nation has been saved from an economic 'meltdown.' For the past decade, with direct patronage from the fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina, capital flight had become the number one problem plaguing the economy. The economic development under Awami League came at the cost of plunging the nation into a sea of debt amounting to 18 trillion taka, creating a false narrative of economic progress while enabling rampant looting of capital and an incredible record of capital flight.

According to a headline report published in Bonik Barta on 7 August, the total outstanding domestic and foreign debt of the Bangladesh government as of 5 August that year, stood at over 18.35 trillion taka. In contrast, on 6 January 2009, the day Sheikh Hasina came to power, the government's total domestic and foreign debt stood at only 2.7683 trillion taka. This means the difference in the debt figures over this period is approximately 15.58 trillion taka.

Before fleeing on 5 August, Hasina left the people of the country submerged in this massive sea of debt. Until the very end, she continued to display high per capita GDP growth figures every year. During her regime, under the pretext of accelerating economic development, the actual cost for every mega project was inflated by three or four times, resulting in the embezzlement of trillions of taka. The 15 and a half years have seen a frenzy of corruption and capital theft.