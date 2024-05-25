Even 53 months not enough to fix institutions?

By then, a group of people may ask if they have the onus to rebuild the institutions. Also in the whirlwind of change, the then leadership may tend to say, ‘What’s the point of bearing the burden of so many institutions?’

Effectiveness of the institutions is a matter which generally goes beyond the comprehension of the commoners. Still, in their understanding, how a school or college provides education gives them an idea of quality of the institutions.

That regulatory and service institutions and other executive branch offices, judiciary and parliament are the most important state institutions, is more understandable to relatively conscious segment of the population. If they want, they can also deceive the commoners.

Let’s suppose, hypothetically, that the state system is responsible for the corruption, money laundering, extrajudicial killing and violation of voting rights, the people can hardly connect themselves to such statement; neither could they blame anyone directly for the deterioration. Unless whatever should be stated publicly is spoken in clearest terms, the man running the show sitting behind the state machinery can easily get immunity from his/her liabilities.

Even then in a country of kobigan (poetic songs, the lyrics of which are created instantly to raise questions and give answers to them), people love to listen to intellectual discourses, no matter if they capture them always or not. Syndicate, for example, is a foreign word but people can grab it and understand what it does when it comes to business, based on their experience of visiting the kitchen market.

When there is a manipulation in the share market, we see immediate reaction to it for small investors are the losers in such case. But swelling of classified loans does not make the depositors angry so quickly because they don’t know its long-term impact in advance.