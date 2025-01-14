Death, echoes of a life lived…

Death is inevitable. Perhaps it is the only common and certain experience on Earth, surpassing class, creed, and nation. It is the one certainty in life, yet its nature, meaning, and implications have puzzled humanity for millennia.

When I read Tarashankar Bandhopadhyay’s Aragya Niketan for the first time, a sombre, deep pain lingered in my consciousness for a long time. Jibon Daktar (Doctor Jibon, ironically Jibon meaning life), the protagonist of this novel, could sense death by merely touching a person’s wrist (pulse).

This extraordinary talent as a village doctor made him the most despicable, unsought, yet necessary figure in his locality. Everyone hated him as though he were the angel of death himself, yet the eternal curiosity of humans drove them toward him, especially during illness.

The vacancy, the hollowness, the abyss, the sense of nothingness, and the mountain of hypotheses—yet no confirmed theories—make death the most explored mystery on Earth. It is feared, loved, desired, and embraced by every sort of emotion because of its undefined nature. The unknown invites curiosity but also terror.