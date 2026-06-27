Who will rein in the defaulted loans?

Meanwhile, under the budget for fiscal year 2026–27, the government plans to finance most of its Tk 243,000 crore (Tk 2.43 trillion) budget deficit through borrowing from the banking sector.

According to available data, as of March 2026, more than 85 per cent of the country''s total non-performing loans, amounting to Tk 499,000 crore (Tk 4.99 trillion), were concentrated in just 15 of Bangladesh's 61 banks.

Among the state-owned banks, Janata Bank is in the most precarious position, with nearly 70 per cent of its total loan portfolio, about Tk 72,539 crore (Tk 725.39 billion), classified as non-performing.

In both regional and global comparisons, Bangladesh''s position is deeply concerning. The average non-performing loan ratio across Asia is just 1.6 per cent, while the average for South Asia stands at 3.5 per cent. In India, the ratio ranges between 2.3 and 2.8 per cent; in Nepal, between 4.4 and 5.6 per cent; and even in crisis-stricken Pakistan, it is only 7.4 per cent. By contrast, nearly one-third of all loans disbursed in Bangladesh are now non-performing, several times the regional average.

Bangladesh's legal framework also differs significantly from those of many other countries. The concept of a "willful defaulter" is applied primarily in India and Pakistan. In most developed and emerging economies, however, the law is applied uniformly: failure to repay a loan within the stipulated period triggers the same legal consequences for all borrowers. In the United Arab Emirates, for example, the assets of loan defaulters can be seized immediately.

In China and Vietnam, corruption and large-scale embezzlement may carry the death penalty. China also imposes restrictions on willful defaulters, including bans on obtaining credit cards and purchasing airline or high-speed rail tickets. Following the 1998 financial crisis, South Korea restructured its banking sector by establishing the Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO), which resolved non-performing loans by converting them into equity and other recoverable assets.