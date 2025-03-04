Opinion
What new will the new party have to offer?
The July mass uprising or the fall of the Hasina government on 5 August is not just a matter of one day or one month. It is the expression of people's aspirations for a new politics in the country. The uprising is over and Bangladesh is proceeding towards that new politics.
The experience of the last six months has created a degree of disappointment in the minds of many. But the people have not shifted from their aspirations for a new politics. Many are heard to say that the mass uprising must not go in vain, Bangladesh will not be able to bear the burden of a failure in this regard.
Students have always been the frontline soldiers in any mass movement or uprising in Bangladesh. But the uprising of 2024 was unique. This time they were in the leadership. After the mass movement, the students were eager to start up new politics. They were attached to the interim government and now they have formed a new political party and taken to the field. This is unprecedented in Bangladesh. It has been quite an unimaginable happening for the students leading the mass uprising to form a new political party.
On 28 February the students held a large rally to launch their National Citizen Party (NCP) and their declaration gives details the objectives and ideology behind forming the party.
The declaration at the very outset states, down the ages we stand on the Bengal delta as a population of a rich and distinctive culture.
They deliberate on the struggle against the British colonial rule, the fresh struggle against exploitation and discrimination after the founding of the Pakistan state in 1947, and the great war of liberation in 1971 which gave birth to an independent Bangladesh, though the people's struggle for democracy continued.
It said that even at the cost of the blood of students and the general people, the 1990 mass uprising could not create a political settlement for democracy, human dignity and social justice. A cruel fascist regime had been in power for the last 15 years and this had destroyed state institutions and democracy. During this period, suppression of dissenting voices, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, all-encompassing corruption and money laundering had become a state culture.
NCP will now be under the magnifying glass of the people and all quarters. All sorts of incidents are cropping up in the post-uprising period. People will judge the party according to its stand on these issues
As to the objective of forming a party, it was said that the huge sacrifice of the students and the masses had resulted in a new independence, but the objective was not merely to topple one government and install a different one in its stead. The people had taken part in this mass uprising to abolish the fascist system that lurked around the state, out of hope for a new political settlement.
When the process to form the new party NCP began, it was perceived that the party would follow centrist politics. BNP is also considered to be a centrist party. The question now is, what will be the ideological differences between BNP and the new party? Also, to which side will the new party lean? Left or right? A power struggle seems to have emerged among the students of different ideological orientations within the party. The people are curious to see where the party's ideological stand eventually ends up.
Convener of the new party Nahid Islam said, "It is with this objective that we declared the founding of the National Citizen Party. This will be a democratic, equality-based and people's representative party."
The two objectives of the party that have clearly emerged in the declaration are, the establishment of a second republic and to draw up a new constitution by means of holding a constituent assembly election.
When the process to form the new party NCP began, it was perceived that the party would follow centrist politics. BNP is also considered to be a centrist party. The question now is, what will be the ideological differences between BNP and the new party? Also, to which side will the new party lean? Left or right? A power struggle seems to have emerged among the students of different ideological orientations within the party. The people are curious to see where the party's ideological stand eventually ends up.
There are strong speculations in the public mind that the centrepoint of the party will eventually lean right and this is a matter of concern to many. Questions have arisen over the slogan "Inqilab Zindabad" being called at the party. Is this their party slogan?
The news media, to address people's curiosity, have explained the source and historic background of the slogan. It was said that this was an anti-British slogan, a slogan of the Communist Party -- but this has not dispelled the unease felt over the slogan. Whatever the semantics may be, whatever the historic significance may be, curiousity remains as it how this word found its way into the contemporary circumstances. It is obvious that the party will have to face many such challenges. There will be all sorts of efforts to determine the character of this party by delving into the nitty-gritty details.
The new party almost will certainly face political opposition from the existing political parties including BNP. They have more or less rejected NCP's 'second republic' concept and the move to draw up a new constitution by means of constituent assembly elections. BNP's standing committee member Mirza Abbas has said he does not know what 'second republic means'. He has cautioned the party leaders and activists to be alert, saying, "I still do not know what 'second republic' means. I do not know if you all understand it either. There is a move to create division within the nation in this manner. Please remain alert."
Outside of BNP too, the public hardly seems to have any clear conception of what this 'second republic' is all about. There is also apprehension that establishing the 'second republic' will relegate the liberation war to the back burner.
It is also to be seen how far the differences stretch between the new party and BNP along with its like-minded allies over when the election is to be held, whether the local elections will be held before the national election and so on. While the new party's leaders offer all sorts of explanations and arguments to prove that NCP is not a King's Party, they are not likely to be able to dodge this label.
Nahid Islam, convener of the new political party, had been an advisor in the interim government when the formation of the new political party was in process. He resigned just before the new party was announced. Two student representatives are still in the government. It will be hard for the party to evade such criticism. Gono Odhikar Parishad has already called for the two student advisers to resign in the interests of the interim government's neutrality.
It is clear that the way ahead for the new party is not an easy one. The manner in which Bangladesh's politics has been continuing down the years, the path is slippery and pitted with quicksand. There is no reason to believe that this has changed. Everyone is looking at what new things the new party has to offer. This is a tough task. The fall of Hasina has opened the way for people to speak out. People no longer fear to speak their minds. The new party will have to face such unrestrained criticism from the very outset.
Many openly question where the party got the funds to hold such a huge rally on Manik Miah Avenue at its launch, and also about the financing of its activities at its large office. NCP could kick off its new politics by openly declaring the source of its funding and its expenditure. Will they do any such thing to herald in a new politics?
NCP will now be under the magnifying glass of the people and all quarters. All sorts of incidents are cropping up in the post-uprising period. People will judge the party according to its stand on these issues. It must be kept in mind that the forces of conventional politics and system will not be too enthusiastic about welcoming those who smashed the long and established rule of Hasina. The new party will have to depend on the support of the people. They can gain this by means of a clear and transparent stand.
*AKM Zakaria is deputy editor of Prothom Alo and can be reached at [email protected]
*This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir