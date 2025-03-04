What new will the new party have to offer?

Convener of the new party Nahid Islam said, "It is with this objective that we declared the founding of the National Citizen Party. This will be a democratic, equality-based and people's representative party."

The two objectives of the party that have clearly emerged in the declaration are, the establishment of a second republic and to draw up a new constitution by means of holding a constituent assembly election.

When the process to form the new party NCP began, it was perceived that the party would follow centrist politics. BNP is also considered to be a centrist party. The question now is, what will be the ideological differences between BNP and the new party? Also, to which side will the new party lean? Left or right? A power struggle seems to have emerged among the students of different ideological orientations within the party. The people are curious to see where the party's ideological stand eventually ends up.

There are strong speculations in the public mind that the centrepoint of the party will eventually lean right and this is a matter of concern to many. Questions have arisen over the slogan "Inqilab Zindabad" being called at the party. Is this their party slogan?

The news media, to address people's curiosity, have explained the source and historic background of the slogan. It was said that this was an anti-British slogan, a slogan of the Communist Party -- but this has not dispelled the unease felt over the slogan. Whatever the semantics may be, whatever the historic significance may be, curiousity remains as it how this word found its way into the contemporary circumstances. It is obvious that the party will have to face many such challenges. There will be all sorts of efforts to determine the character of this party by delving into the nitty-gritty details.