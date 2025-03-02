National Citizen Party: Transparency, accountability a must

In this political reality, the youth’s call for a new political settlement will undoubtedly inspire hope among the public. While not everyone may fully agree with all the programmes and commitments outlined by the new party, there can be no disagreement with their aspiration to replace division with unity, retribution with justice, uplift marginalised communities and establish leadership based on merit and competence across all levels of society and the state.

We welcome the new party. However, we would also like to remind them that their proposed political settlement will only succeed if they can free themselves from the weakness and flaws of traditional politics. Every aspect of the party’s activities, including its financing, must uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

Likewise, the selection of leadership must follow a democratic process. One of the major weaknesses of our political culture is the tendency to attempt to establish democracy in the country while operating undemocratic parties. We would like to believe that the new party will not follow this path.