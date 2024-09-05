Student movement: Are hopes too high?

Finally, July ended in Bangladesh! It was a month filled with immense bloodshed, violence and brutality which all stemmed from a basic demand from the students. The demand was to reform the discriminatory quota system in government jobs.

The government, ruling for the past 15 years, didn’t hesitate to launch a state-sponsored carnage to thwart the students’ voices. Yes, they did listen to the students’ demand for reforms, but only after there were corpses on the streets, right when Abu Sayeed’s dreams were shot down by the police, just after female students were harassed and mercilessly beaten on the DU campus by the Chhatra League goons.

These continuous assaults made it very evident how ruthless the government could be. Eventually, the demonstrations over quota reform morphed into a movement seeking justice. But, there was hardly any ray of hope for justice from the ruling party as the leader, Sheikh Hasina, was more concerned about metro rail stations than human lives.