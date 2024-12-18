The meaning behind naming the fallen regime fascist

The word ‘fascism’ originated from the Latin word "fascis”, meaning a bundle of wooden rods, usually tied together with an axe. The symbol of the fascis was embraced by Benito Mussolini's fascist movement in Italy in the 1920s, representing the unity and strength of the state.

A fascist regime is typically identified as an authoritarian government characterised by ultranationalism, xenophobia, nativism or ethnocentrism, and the suppression of dissent. It dismantles democratic institutions, glorifies the regime above individual freedoms and civil rights, and relies on propaganda, censorship, and violence as means of governance.

Fascist regimes are mostly dependent on armed forces, aligning with racial or cultural superiority, economic corporatism, and industry with regime interests. Notable examples include Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Nazi Germany, infamous for their oppressive policies and gross human rights violations.

The discussion of what constitutes fascism, what does not, and what we exactly mean by labeling something as fascist has become highly relevant in the context of the July Uprising in Bangladesh (2024) and the subsequent fall of the government. Broadly, there are two narratives regarding the nature of the fallen regime of the Awami League and its allies, led by Sheikh Hasina (2009–2024).