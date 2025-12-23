Economy under the dark cloud of violent politics

Taken together, these incidents are sending a message to the nation and to the world that intolerance is rising sharply and public security is weakening. A society that silences voices, suppresses culture, and fears difference may continue to exist in a functional sense, but it gradually loses its humanity, its confidence, and its hope for a better future.

These attacks have occurred at a time when Bangladesh is under an interim government formed in the aftermath of a mass uprising. The violence has deeply shaken the conscience of peace-loving and progressive citizens. In many countries, elections are accompanied by anxiety and conflict, and pre-election violence is not new in Bangladesh either. Yet the present situation is different.

Since the interim government assumed office in August 2024, law and order appear to have grown increasingly weak in the face of violence by sections of the public. Intimidation, vandalism, and the deterioration of public order have alarmingly become normal, routine occurrences. The central question now is no longer whether violence exists. Rather, it is why such violence continues under a government whose primary responsibility was to stabilise the country and ensure a credible electoral process.

The government’s weakness in maintaining law and order is deeply worrying, because it does not point to the absence of the state, but to a failure of its moral and institutional resolve.