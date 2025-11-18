Crimes against humanity: Sheikh Hasina’s sentence and her political demise

Beyond that, the planned torture of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) activists, and for a time, custodial torture, filing fabricated cases, and various forms of persecution of Jamaat-e-Islami activists also fall within the ambit of crimes against humanity.

In the verdict of the first case filed against Sheikh Hasina, she received, as widely expected, the maximum penalty, death for three of the five charges. She was sentenced to life imprisonment for the remaining two charges.

The mass uprising against Sheikh Hasina will remain an extraordinary example in world history. Unarmed civilians, relying on nothing but moral force, confronted state forces and endured unimaginable brutality. There are records of mobile phone conversations that reveal that Sheikh Hasina is coolly instructing the use of lethal force in suppressing the protests. News media such as Al Jazeera and the BBC independently carried out forensic analyses for their documentaries and confirmed that the recordings were authentic and not technologically fabricated.

Those who were involved in resisting Sheikh Hasina’s mafia-like system, especially the bereaved families of the dead, those who were blinded or maimed, and the injured, were naturally keeping a close watch on this trial. But we must also remember that the verdict held significance for countless political activists and apolitical citizens, who suffered repression for opposing the Awami League’s prolonged rule over 15 years (including 10 and a half years in power unlawfully); also for the millions whose democratic rights were eroded and who were reduced to mere subjects in their own land. This verdict has unquestionably delivered justice. Yet one may ask: will the verdict ultimately remain merely symbolic?