Our Independence Day

Awami League leader Tajuddin Ahmed on 3 April reached Delhi with the help of India’s Border Security Force (BSF). After consulting with the Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, he formed the government in exile. The BSF chief law office Col NS Bains drew up a ‘concise constitution’ for Bangladesh. This was finalised by Tajuddin Ahmed and his associates. This was the proclamation of independence that was read out on 17 April during the swearing in of the Bangladesh government at the village Baidyanathtala in Meherpur. The declaration mentioned that Bangladesh’s independence had been declared on 26 March.

On the afternoon of 27 March, Major Ziaur Rahman who had revolted from the 8 East Bengal Regiment, drafted a declaration of independence and read it out from the Kalurghat radio station in Chattogram. Later he was regarded as the declarer of independence by many. There has been much bitter debate over the issue. On 18 January 1974, during his inaugural speech at the Awami League council in Dhaka, Bangabandhu put an end to this debate saying, “History must never resort to lies… did 7 March leave anything left to say about the struggle for independence? It was virtually on 7 March that independence was declared. It was clearly stated then, ‘this time the struggle is for freedom, this time the struggle is for independence.’”

Independence Day is a symbolic matter. If 1 March, 7 March, 25 March, 16 December has been selected, it would not have been a gross lapse. But there is an emotional significance in celebrating Independence Day on 26 March. The legal basis of the Bangladesh government that was established in exile in 1971 was the proclamation of independence where 26 March was mentioned. This is undisputed and it is meaningless to make a fuss about this.

Independence Day reminds us of our colonial legacy, that once upon a time we had been subjugated. Had we not been subjugated, we wouldn’t have needed an independence day. We needed one. Previously Independence Day had been 14 August, the day that Pakistan was founded and we voluntarily were a part of that Pakistan.

The date is not the important factor here. The important fact is that we had to seek independence. We surely were not happy in our previous situation. Independence was to ensure that we could remain better than before, that we could take our own decisions in our own interests.