Nation celebrating Independence and National Day

The nation is celebrating the 54th Independence and National Day on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

The day's programmes began with gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time until achieving their coveted independence in 1971, according to the state news agency BSS.

The national flag remains hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rises of the sun while all streets and important city intersections were decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.