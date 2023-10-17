Reduce, reuse, recycle, reinvent: Bangladesh’s urgent need for change

The United Nations reached an important milestone in 2022, when all 193 Member States concurred to create a legally binding Global Treaty to stop plastic pollution by 2024. However, while it has acknowledged the problem of plastic pollution in theory, the question remains, what can Bangladesh do to stop it? Even though plastic waste has been accumulating exponentially across the country, Bangladesh is not taking the steps and seems to be less concerned.

Bangladesh paved the way when it decided to ban the use of polythene bags back in 2002. Although it seemed like a pioneering move at the time it was, in reality, not an intelligent approach. Without affordable alternatives and effective implementation tools, such command-and-control policies are often ineffective. Therefore, Bangladesh requires a market-based approach to mitigate the use and production of polythene bags. Despite the current restriction on polythene bags, the government lifted the 5 per cent supplementary duty on all plastic or polythene bags in FY2022. This undermines the case for a circular economy and makes it more difficult to limit plastic pollution.

Although Bangladesh produces less plastic waste as opposed to the more developed nations, the amount of mismanaged plastic waste remains arresting. Mismanaged plastics are waste products that are discarded indiscriminately and not adequately managed through a proper waste disposal system. In Dhaka, not even half of the plastic waste generated gets recycled while in coastal areas of Bangladesh, about 89 per cent of plastic waste is mismanaged.