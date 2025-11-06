Founding anniversary’s writing: Priyanka Goyala
Beyond the boundary of tea garden
The Bharaura tea garden in Srimangal, Moulvibazar—this is where I grew up. My father was a tea worker. Every morning, he would leave for work. He toiled with all his strength, sweating under the sun, and at the end of the day, earned only Tk 102. That small amount supported a family of five. Yet, my father never complained. He used to say, “No matter how hard life gets, my child, never give up.” His words still give me strength from within.
Our family’s financial hardship often stood in the way of my education—but I overcame those obstacles. Life teaches us something every single day. Some learn from the pages of books, others from walking the paths of life. I believe true education comes from experience. When we stumble and fall but rise again—that’s when learning truly begins. I was good at my studies from childhood, but I often wondered, will my dreams ever really come true?
The first encounter with discrimination
In the tea gardens, people have a fixed notion about girls: How far can they really study? I had heard such words since childhood. It hurt, but I never stopped. I kept telling myself, I can do it. Seeing my father’s struggles gave me inner strength. After school, I tutored younger students to cover part of my own expenses. There were days when I had only a piece of bread for lunch. Still, I felt peaceful, because I knew I was trying—moving forward.
Those days taught me that success isn’t about achieving something big; it’s about cherishing small accomplishments and being grateful. Even though I did well in school and college, my biggest struggle was keeping my dream alive. My family still believed that higher education wasn’t that necessary for girls.
Stopping my marriage to go to university
Shortly after I got into college, relatives began pressuring my parents to marry me off. My parents, too, started thinking—why so much education for a girl? Wouldn’t it be better if she just got married?
I was terrified. I felt my dream was about to end right there. I couldn’t sleep at night, haunted by the fear of being trapped in marriage. But a voice inside me said, No, I won’t stop here.
One day, I decided to fight my own battle. I said no to marriage. As soon as I did, relatives began threatening and insulting us. At one point, they even poured petrol around our house and tried to burn us alive.
That day, though I was terrified, I became stronger. I made up my mind—I would continue studying, no matter what it took. I had to make myself and my family proud. Quietly, I began fighting for my own survival. I secretly applied to the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram, where special scholarships are offered for girls from tea garden areas. And I got in—with a full scholarship. When I heard the news, I could hardly believe it. It felt as if all my years of struggle had finally been rewarded in a single moment.
Steps to success
I was also selected by the Prothom Alo Trust and IDLC for the Adwitiya Scholarship. This opportunity not only provided me with financial support but also inspired me to become confident, stand by my family, and pursue my life goals in a more organised and determined way.
The ladder of success
I completed my bachelor’s degree in Public Health from AUW. I did an internship at the Institute of Wellbeing. To support my family, I am currently working as a Community Sales Officer at Brothers Furniture Limited.
Being the daughter of tea workers, studying at a university, giving presentations in English, conducting research—when I think of it, I am still amazed.
The night my admission to the university was confirmed, I looked at the sky and simply cried. I felt that I had succeeded; even as a tea garden girl, I had managed to change my destiny. The day I graduated was one of the proudest days of my life. My mother wiped her tears and said, “You really did it, my child!” Seeing the proud smile on my father’s face, it felt as if all the fatigue in the world had vanished. That day taught me that no matter how big the obstacles, with faith and hard work, dreams will one day come true.
Walking the path alone
Being a tea garden girl, this path was never easy for me. It was filled with thorns, tears, and unspoken pain. Sometimes people ridiculed me; sometimes I doubted my own abilities. But every time, a gentle voice inside me said, “Keep moving forward, don’t give up.”
Looking back now, I realise every hardship was necessary. Those struggles shaped me into the person I am today.
The dreams I see
My story is not just mine; it is the story of thousands of girls who are still fighting for their dreams somewhere, in some way. I want them to know that nothing—whether tea gardens, hills, villages, or poverty—can stop their dreams. I have succeeded; you can too. Never feel ashamed of your dreams. People will laugh, they will talk, but you must not stop. Believe in yourself and move forward with courage. Continue your education, because learning is the key to your freedom.
I want every girl in remote areas to stand on her own feet, to make decisions for herself, and to build her life the way she wants. Education does not just bring change—it instills confidence in oneself. I dream that one day, every girl from the tea gardens will go to school, take up books, and look toward a new future. They will know that they are not just children of labourers—they can be future leaders, teachers, doctors, and social workers.
* Priyanka Goyala is former student at the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram