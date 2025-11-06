Beyond the boundary of tea garden

Shortly after I got into college, relatives began pressuring my parents to marry me off. My parents, too, started thinking—why so much education for a girl? Wouldn’t it be better if she just got married?

I was terrified. I felt my dream was about to end right there. I couldn’t sleep at night, haunted by the fear of being trapped in marriage. But a voice inside me said, No, I won’t stop here.

One day, I decided to fight my own battle. I said no to marriage. As soon as I did, relatives began threatening and insulting us. At one point, they even poured petrol around our house and tried to burn us alive.

That day, though I was terrified, I became stronger. I made up my mind—I would continue studying, no matter what it took. I had to make myself and my family proud. Quietly, I began fighting for my own survival. I secretly applied to the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram, where special scholarships are offered for girls from tea garden areas. And I got in—with a full scholarship. When I heard the news, I could hardly believe it. It felt as if all my years of struggle had finally been rewarded in a single moment.