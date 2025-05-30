The crucial task of nation-building that Zia carried out

In most cases, our focus has remained confined to the second and third stages. However, in reality, the most significant turning points in social transformation have occurred in the first and fourth stages.

In the context of Bangladesh’s decolonisation, Zia was involved in the third and fourth stages. The generally belief is “seek ye first the political kingdom,” and that “the nationalists could make the state, and the state could make the nation.” But in Bangladesh's case, there was little room for nurturing such illusions, even though the vast majority of the population shared a common language and a thousand-year history.

With the exit of the Pakistan army, we did indeed gain a national flag, a national anthem, and a government. But we mortgaged our national sovereignty to India as the price for their support and assistance during our war of independence. We were compelled to keep our armed forces small in size and weak in every respect to repay our “debt of gratitude” to India. The development of a strong military could have been construed as a sign of hostility toward India.