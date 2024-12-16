1971: History of struggle in the eyes of youth is our identity

The liberation war was the fight for our Mother. That is why as I start to write this piece, a tale told by my mother comes to mind. The liberation war was on at the time and the Pakistan army had set up camp in the next village. Looting had taken place so everyone was preparing to flee. The problem was with the little girl of a house, around nine or ten years old. She was disabled. If scared, she would start to cry out aloud. If she was taken along, being captured was more or less inevitable. Seeing no way out, they left behind the little girl with her old grandmother. The day they returned, they found the girl dead. Some say she died out of fear, some say she had been raped.

I know that family. When I look of them, I think of the novel ‘Hangor, Nodi, Grenade’ where the mother hands her disabled child over to the military. The circumstances were different, but the matter is the same. An moral dilemma. Just how helpless can one be, to be posed with such a cruel moral dilemma?