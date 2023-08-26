With whom did GM Quader meet in Delhi?

The government ministers and Awami League leaders are often heard to say that they will not tolerate outside interference in the election. But they will also surely agree that taking about the protection of fair elections, human rights, peaceful assemblies, independence, and media freedom, is not interference in internal affairs.

There is one point, however, on which we cannot agree with the JaPa chairman. He did not reveal with whom he had met and talked during his Delhi visit. He said he had spoken to several important persons during his visit, but would not be able to say specifically with whom he had met and what issues they had discussed. GM Quader explained, "That is how the discussions were. If they want to reveal it, they will. From my side, I cannot say anything without their permission. Also, from my own moral standpoint, I do not want to say anything in details about the meetings."

As far as we know, this was not a secret trip of the Jatiya Party chairman. He went there on invitation of the Indian government. So why can he not reveal with whom he met? The crisis that has emerged over the election at present is actually not an election crisis. It is a crisis of democracy. Democracy means proceeding together, for there to be at least a minimum understanding between all sides. It must be kept in mind that this country belongs to the people. Everyone must work for the development of Bangladesh together. If any one party imagines that they are the only patriots, that there will be development only if they are in power, that the country will be destroyed if anyone else comes to power, then there is no need of any election.

It isn't that a fair election must be held simply because the foreigners want it so. Voting is a fundamental right of the people. Just as it is unconstitutional to deprive anyone of this right, it also goes against fundamental rights. It is not only the foreigners who are talking about fair election, people within the country from various walks of life, from various professions, are talking about fair elections. But even 52 years after the country's independence, the political leadership has failed to reach a consensus about how a fair election can be held.

Awami League leaders have always spoken about fair elections. The parties allied with Awami League are also talking about fair elections. BNP and its like-minded parties are in a one-point movement for fair elections. The US has introduced a new visa policy for fair elections. The European Union has said if the elections are fair, Bangladesh will get GSP plus facilities. They did not clarify what Bangladesh wouldn't receive if the elections were not fair.

The ruling party leaders and ministers often say that it is because Awami League is in power that the country is forging ahead under the spirit of the liberation war, that the fundamentalist school of thought is being uprooted from the society. But what is the actual situation?

Surely the Awami League leadership also noted how the leaders and activists of its affiliated student organisation Chhatra League reacted at the death of Jamaat leader Delawar Hossain Sayedee, who had been convicted for life in war crime charges. The organisation took measures against those who had made statements openly. Already a few hundred activists of Chhatra League have been expelled from the organisations. I saw in the news media that even a member of parliament had praised the scholarly attributes of Jamaat leader Sayedee.

*Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir