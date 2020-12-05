A democracy to speak, or not to speak

A press release issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 2 December, stated that it had been noticed in recent times that various social, political and religious organisations were announcing meetings, rallies and public gatherings in the Dhaka metropolitan area, without taking prior permission from the authorities. Their programmes create obstacles on the streets, disrupting the movement of people and vehicles. Even though under the prevailing laws, any legitimate party or organisation has the freedom to assemble, according to the constitution of Bangladesh, the citizens have the right to assemble in a peaceful and unarmed manner in keeping with the restrictions laid down in the law in the interests of public order and public health.

That is why, in order to protect public interests, peace and order and vehicular movement, it is compulsory to take permission from the DMP commissioner to carry out such programmes and use loudspeakers. If this is not followed, it is not possible to maintain order in the processions and rallies, and also certain parties or groups get the opportunity to organise unlawful gatherings, damaging public property and lives and disrupting law and order. In order to ensure the security of the life and property of the citizens of Dhaka city, all concerned have been requested to refrain from holding meetings and rallies and using loudspeakers without prior permission. Legal action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities without permission.

This notice from DMP seems to imply that before 2 December, anyone could freely hold meetings and rallies in Dhaka city. Yes, they could. The ruling party and its affiliated organisations could freely hold meetings and rallies wherever they wanted. As it is, there are very few public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Hapless people gather in front of the press club to voice their demands and grievances. Some people, even teachers, have sit-in demonstrations there, even hunger strikes. Sometimes the government is kind enough to acquiesce to their demands. Sometimes they go home empty-handed.