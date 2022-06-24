A happy birthday to ‘Gachpathor’

Serajul Islam Choudhury, being a professor of English literature, used to write regular columns in newspapers, being conscience smitten, out of a desire to bring about a change in the society.

In fact, to me Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury is one of the top three columnists of the 80’s and 90’s. Using the pseudonym ‘Gachpathor’, he wrote a continuous series of columns titled ‘Shomoy Bohiya Jai (Time passes by)’ in ‘Sangbad’, one of the hugely-circulated newspapers of that time.