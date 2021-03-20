A return of religion to politics

Secularism was a state policy adopted in Bangladesh’s constitution of 1972. The context of the manner in which secularism was viewed at the time, this policy was to draw a line between politics and religion in public perception. It was a sort of commitment by the state to remain neutral. The reason behind this was because during the Pakistan colonial rule, Islam was established as an ideology to be used as a tool to rule. But now, 50 years since the independence, religion has re-entered Bangladesh’s political scene. The speeches of political leaders are rife with religious rhetoric, the ruling party is eager to appease Islamists, the opposition remains entangled in the knot they tied with the Islamic groups, and religion-based parties have become strongly entrenched in the country’s politics. Religion has become the accepted ideology.

The return of religion to politics, in effect, began shortly after the constitution was drawn up in 1972. From the politicians in power down to the common people, no one quite understood the actual theory of secularism. Or perhaps, there had been no initiative to create a wider understanding of the concept. There had been no detailed social discourse on the complex relations between politics and religion, between the state and religion. No scope for discussion and debate on the issue had been created. In a sense, the perception of an elite section of society had been put forward as public perception. And after that, the military governments used religion and religion-based politics to assuage their legitimacy crisis. They amended the constitution and expressed their empathy for religion-based parties.