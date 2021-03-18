Bangladesh emerges important in geopolitics

However, as Bangladesh turns 50, its importance and achievements have been considerably eclipsed by its diminishing democracy, the questionable victory of the incumbents in two staged elections, the curbing of people’s voting rights, the lack of freedom of speech and an authoritarian system of government. The people have an unwavering aspiration for democracy and it was this aspiration that led to the founding of Bangladesh, with the aim of establishing an equitable humanitarian society. But this aspiration has remained a pipe dream over the past five decades. Instead of creating and consolidating democratic institutions, the long-standing military and civilian authoritarian governments as well as the bitter enmity between the two major political parties, have posed as an obstacle to Bangladesh’s sustainable development.

It is not only the two major political parties who have used religion to assuage their legitimacy crisis in politics and to extend their stay in power, but others have done the same. And global influences have had an impact on Bangladesh too, bringing about various social changes. It is natural to celebrate the successes on the auspicious occasion of independence day, but that is not enough to seek out the way forward as a state. It is necessary to determine where Bangladesh stands today.

Where does Bangladesh stand in geopolitics

There was a time when Bangladesh was seen a small poverty-stricken country surrounded by India, wedged between India and Myanmar. This identity was prominent immediately after independence, but it underwent a makeover after the changes in foreign policy in the mid-seventies and as well as the big transformation in global politics in the nineties. But it is not that Bangladesh consciously developed its own importance. And over the last decade, further changes have taken place due to China's rising power, US' waning global influence, India's deliberate efforts to exert its dominance in South Asia with US blessings, and Bangladesh's foreign policy moulded by its domestic politics.