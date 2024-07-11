Quota controversy: Onus on govt to reach a solution

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has postponed the High Court verdict on quota in government jobs for a month. That is a good sign. It is also expected that this will play a role to reduce the discontent of protestors against quota system and dispel sufferings of the people. However, this is not the final solution.

I think the final solution is in the government’s hands. In the past the government abolished quotas in the face of movement. That was not a good solution. The protestors also did not want this. They wanted reforms in the quota system.

If these reforms are to be carried out, we have to clearly understand Articles 28 and 29 of the constitution. Article 28 says the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Article 29 stipulates that there shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in respect to employment or office in the service of the Republic. The main principles of two articles are against discrimination.