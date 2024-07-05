Where's zero tolerance against patrons of corruption?

There is a massive hullabaloo over corruption of bureaucrats in the country. Earlier, there was an outcry over excess profits and business syndicates for a couple of days.

Zero tolerance was also heard against the wealth amassed illegally through extortion, gambling and casinos by some "Samrats" of the ruling Awami League a few years ago.

Although they are "samrats" in name, they were actually goons in the political arena. They were in the process of becoming leaders, but they didn't become leaders at the time.

There was an outcry over major manipulations in the stock market at least three times in the last one and half decades. The perpetrators were not punished for looting the money of innocent investors. Embezzlement of money from banks through forgery in the name of loans is nothing new.