Opinion
Where's zero tolerance against patrons of corruption?
There is a massive hullabaloo over corruption of bureaucrats in the country. Earlier, there was an outcry over excess profits and business syndicates for a couple of days.
Zero tolerance was also heard against the wealth amassed illegally through extortion, gambling and casinos by some "Samrats" of the ruling Awami League a few years ago.
Although they are "samrats" in name, they were actually goons in the political arena. They were in the process of becoming leaders, but they didn't become leaders at the time.
There was an outcry over major manipulations in the stock market at least three times in the last one and half decades. The perpetrators were not punished for looting the money of innocent investors. Embezzlement of money from banks through forgery in the name of loans is nothing new.
Responding to criticism of the Hall-Mark loan scam of Tk 40 billion in 2012, late finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said, "This is not a big amount."
Although his statement at the time seemed to be unbelievable, his statement is certainly not wrong in consideration of the massive corruption now being exposed.
Now banks are being taken over in violation of the rules. There are fresh instances of taking thousands of crore taka as loans in spurious names. There may be an outcry over corruption, but there is no problem for the corrupt.
As the economy has expanded and per capita income has increased, some may think that the amount of corruption by the calculation of taka may be bigger proportionately. But in reality these are mega corruption. Corruption has been decentralised. A person who is entrusted with the power, is being used for corruption at the highest level. There is no solution to this unless changes are brought about in politics and democracy, accountability and the rule of law are established.
After allegations of major corruption, measures like transfering or demotions are being taken. It seems the government believes in the policy 'hate sin not the sinners'.
The perpetrators didn't have any problem withdrawing money from banks before freezing accounts or transferring assets before confiscation. They had no trouble fleeing the country. If they were critics of the government or members of the opposition party, they would have to seek permission from the court to cross the airport.
Everyone wants the bureaucrats charged for corruption to be brought to book. There is no hope they will be tried and punished as they have enjoyed patronisation and blessings by the ruling party due to politicisation of the state organisations.
It is reflected in different medals and awards as a recognition of the police and the administration for their role in organising one-sided elections and to control the government's political opponents.
We all know the award of integrity. It is supposed to be given as part of anti-corruption activities. But it is seen that the person who made records in corruption has been awarded.
There is no want of such instances of the government's words and deeds.
See newspapers of 30 June. Many of the newspapers have reported in the first page that the prime minister in parliament declared that action will be taken against corruption. But another news report says the scope of whitening black money remains. Does anyone own undisclosed money without corruption and evading taxes?
A one-sided election was held on 7 January and many of us forgot the list of assets of the candidates. As the election was boycotted by a large section and most of the candidates nominated by Awami League, others are dummy candidates, there is a clear picture as to how profitable politics is as a profession as per the wealth statement mentioned in the affidavits.
According to an analysis of Transparency International, Bangladesh, assets of 10 MPs have increased from four to 54 times in five years. Assets of whose have increased by 54 times, assets of their wives have increased by 34 times.
However, there is a doubt whether the record of such unbelievable growth in business will be found in Europe and America. TIB has analysed assets of ministers and state ministers. They have been highlighted on the top 10. There are records that assets have increased by 10 times and income has increased by 21 times within a gap of five years.
TIB has found 1800 persons possessing Tk 10 million over above among the candidates. As per the law, an individual cannot possess over 100 bighas of land. But analysing the affidavit, it is found that many have land of agricultural or non-agriculture above the ceiling. TIB has published a list of top 10. It is found they have land one and half times to 20 times than the legal ceiling.
TIB in a statement on 11 January made a call to investigate these assets mentioned in the affidavit of the candidates, and confiscate those assets if those are illegal and ensure exemplary punishment. No steps have been taken. If illegal assets of politicians were confiscated, the bureaucrats would not dare to become millionaire.
Visiting professor, Department of Geography & Environment at The London School of Economics and Political Science, Shapan Adnan has written a book 'Grambanglar Rupantar' in which there is a chapter 'Culture of corruption and politics of patronisation'.
In this chapter he writes, "The process of patronisation under the existing power structure works in such a way that the vulnerable and poor people gradually depend on the assistance and generosity of the powerful quarters. As a result, the poor section of the society remain loyal to the respective patrons and remain busy to laud them."
He has also written that this discriminatory patronisation and corruption are the main catalysts to divide the people. On the one hand the loyal people are given scope to indulge in corruption and disobedient people or the opponents are punished depriving them of the opportunities.
But in reality these is mega corruption. Corruption has been decentralised. A person who is entrusted with the power, is being used for corruption at the highest level. There is no solution to this unless changes are brought about in politics and democracy of accountability and the rule of law are established.
*Kamal Ahmed is a journalist.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam