AUKUS creates fresh waves in the Indo-Pacific

A fresh wave of speculation and interest has been sweeping through the Indo-Pacific region in recent times. This was set off when, on 13 September, the US announced a special strategic security pact in this region, AUKUS. The partnering countries are the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Under the pact, for the first time this partnership will be building a nuclear-powered submarine in Australia.

There are other components of cooperation in the pact. These include artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cyber security, etc.

Notably, by means of this agreement, for the first time a military pact has been declared in the Indo-Pacific region. While it has not been overtly stated that the objective of the pact is to contain China, it is quite clear that the singular aim of this agreement is to thwart China's growing reach, particularly its military and naval strength, in the region.