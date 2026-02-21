Do not legitimise extortion: Prioritise party integrity from the start

The question is, if extortion on the roads is granted acceptability under the guise of “negotiation,” how will the continued application and spread of this same logic be controlled across other sectors such as BRTA, health, education, social protection, law enforcement, the judiciary, passports, land administration as well as government procurement, development projects, banking, electricity, and beyond?

The current government should not forget that in February 2012, based on the same rationale, the transport minister of the then fallen authoritarian government also took steps to legitimise extortion on the roads. For the same reasons that prompted us to strongly protest and condemn that move as self-destructive, we are once again disheartened by the same concerns.

Extortion on the roads has flourished under the protection of politically backed transport owners’ and workers’ associations, along with segments of the police, local administration, and elected representatives. As a result, the public has effectively been held hostage by syndicates of professional partisan enforcers and grabbers. This has not only enabled extortion but has also fostered impunity for all kinds of wrongdoing on roads and highways, including fatal accidents.