Indians themselves face trouble with the "push-in" drive into Bangladesh

A report by the BBC from Assam was published in the first week of June. Shona Banu, a 58-year-old resident of Barpeta district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, told the BBC that she was summoned to the local police station on 25 May. Later, she was taken to a location near the Bangladesh border. She and around 13 others were forcibly sent into Bangladesh. She said no one told her why she was being sent to another country, and she was extremely frightened.

Shona Banu said she has lived her entire life in Assam that she is an Indian citizen, and not an “illegal immigrant” from Bangladesh.

“They pushed me at gunpoint. I spent two days in knee-deep water full of mosquitoes and leeches without any food or water,” Shona Banu told the BBC reporter, wiping away tears. After being kept in the border area for two days, she was taken to an old prison facility on the Bangladeshi side.

After spending two days there, Bangladeshi officials took Shona Banu and several others back across the border and handed them over to Indian authorities. Eventually, the Indian officials sent them back to their homes.

Even now, Shona Banu trembles when she recalls the experience.

It remains unclear why Shona Banu was suddenly sent to Bangladesh and then brought back. However, her case is one of several recent incidents in which Assam authorities, suspecting individuals to be ‘illegal Bangladeshis,’ have detained people declared ‘foreigners’ by so-called tribunals and pushed them across the border.