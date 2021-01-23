Bad handwriting or exclusive font?

If you had handwriting with scattered tiny fonts, your mother might scream at you saying, “What is this font? (Kaker pa, boker pa) Looks like the legs of crows and storks all over the paper!” Then there are memories when our mother used to make lines and asked to write between the lines while writing to keep lines straight.

My mother had a special one. I used to leave a big loop in small L, Y and G when she said, “stop feeding your L, Y and G so much, they are getting fat”.

Even our legends have jokes about bad handwriting. The story is like this, one day a man went to Gopal Bhar, a court jester of medieval Bengal, and requested him to write a letter for him. Gopal said, “I have serious leg injury, I cannot write.”

The surprised man said, “You will write with hand. It has nothing to do with the legs”. Gopal with a serious face said, “If I write the letter I have to go to the recipient to read it out. How will I be able to walk with a leg injury?”