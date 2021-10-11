Bangladesh-China friendship and resolving the Rohingya crisis

On the same day, two organisations – Association for Land Reform and Development and The Asian NGO Coalition for Agrarian Reform and Rural Development – also organised a webinar on the impact of the influx of Rohingyas into Bangladesh on the peace, environment and stability of the region. Despite there being so many organisations dealing with international relations and security, I have no idea why two organisations dealing with land reforms are getting involved with the Rohingya issue. Anyway, presenting the keynote at the webinar, professor Imtiaz Ahmed said that the solution to the Rohingya problem lies to a great extent with China, Japan and India. There is certainly no doubt that if they wanted, these three countries could get together and resolve the Rohingya problem. If China wanted, it could resolve the problem on its own, particularly in the prevailing circumstances.

On 1 February this year, the Myanmar army chief removed Aung San Suu Kyi from office and took over absolute power. Prior to this, though the power actually lay in the hands of the military, at least there was a civilian façade in front, headed by Aung San Suu Kyi. If China put on pressure then, there was a remote chance that the Myanmar junta might have joined hands with western powers to balance out China. The chance is no longer there in the present circumstances. The military junta is now much more dependent on China for survival. China has the opportunity to work as a coordinator between Bangladesh and Myanmar and to put pressure of Myanmar so that the exiled Rohingyas, victims of ethnic cleansing, can return to their homes as soon as possible. Such a step will not only appease friend Bangladesh, but also play a role in creating stability in Rakhine and a safe environment for Chinese investment. And, in the ongoing geopolitical games, this will also draw the people of Bangladesh closer to the China camp. Will China take this opportunity?

* Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary of Bangladesh

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir