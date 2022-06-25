Bangladesh is not just for Bangalis

The way things stand in Bangladesh, you just have to be a Bangali! It won't do if, instead of being born to a Bangali family, you are born in a family of Santal, Oraon, Chakma or Marma ethnicity, or in a family of whom we refer to as 'stranded Pakistanis' or 'Biharis' who actually relocated to East Bengal way back in 1947 from various states in India, particularly from Bihar. This article was written on the day that the Anti-Discrimination Bill was passed by the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). The bill stated that any persons who engage in any biased acts directly or indirectly on the pretext of religion, caste, ethnicity, language, age, gender, physical and mental state, place of birth, birth, occupation and social standing, is considered discriminatory.

In an interview with Prothom Alo on this issue on 6 April, former chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Professor Mizanur Rahman said, "Not considering discrimination as a punishable offence, is a weakness of the law." I'd like to draw your attention to a readers' response in the comments section under this interview. It was written, "I am a Chakma by race, but the government forcefully labels our identity as 'ethnic minority'. Previously in office, I would write my names a Babu Kiran Chakma, but the government forces me to write Janab Kiran Chakma. Our country does not give rights to the independent identity of the various races. If a race is big, has power, only then does it gain rights, if a small race is without power, it does not even have the right to a correct self-identity. The state is responsible for a lot of discrimination. Some of these discriminations are of race, some of religion."