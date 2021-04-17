Bangladesh’s ‘Republic Day’

Many countries around the globe observe ‘Republic Day’ alongside their Independence Day and Constitution Day. Italy observes its Republic Day on 2 June, Iraq on 14 July, Iran on 1 April and Nepal on 28 May.

For Iraq, the day is turning into a republic from monarchy. Iran turned into an ‘Islamic Republic’ on the day. Nepal observes the day as it transformed into secular People’s Republic from a ‘Hindu State’. India and Pakistan observe the Republic Day on their Constitution Day.

Bangladesh observes 26 March as Independence Day as on this day in 1971, the independence of the country was announced after the people of the country were brutally attacked. The country achieved victory over occupying Pakistani forces on 16 December that year, after a bloody war of nine months. Since then, the country has been celebrating 16 December as Victory Day. Bangladesh observes 4 November as Constitution Day as the country’s constitution was adopted on that day in 1972.

Is there any ‘Republic Day’ of Bangladesh? Or, should there be any? I think we need such a day. The date is there, just waiting for government declaration. The day is 17 April 1971.