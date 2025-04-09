What is the outcome of the Yunus-Modi meeting?

Bangladesh has been trying for some time to arrange a meeting or face-to-face encounter between professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. However, there had been no response from India. Last September, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Bangladesh attempted to arrange such a meeting. In March, before Yunus's trip to China, Bangladesh again tried to arrange a meeting with Modi, but India did not respond.

Subsequently, Bangladesh requested India to hold such a meeting on the sideline of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. Initially, India’s external affairs ministry rejected the proposal, but ultimately, the meeting took place. The matter is certainly not that India was compelled to sit for the meeting, but the reality is that prime minister Modi did meet with professor Yunus.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August, India’s position has led one to believe that Bangladesh’s people have committed a great sin by ending the long-standing authoritarian rule. However, the situation should have been the opposite. India directly influenced the perpetuation of this authoritarian regime in Bangladesh.

For the past eight months, India has not been treating Bangladesh as a friendly country. India views the fall of Sheikh Hasina not as a foreign policy and strategic issue or a mistake but perhaps as a defeat. Unfortunately, India has not realised that it was wrong to place its trust in one party and one leader while disregarding the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. This type of foreign policy or strategy is unprecedented in the case of any major country. It seems India has not yet understood that their policy of maintaining the authoritarian rule in Bangladesh was a mistake.