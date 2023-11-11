Election: Who determines the fate of Bangladesh?

In this era of globalisation, no country is isolated and every country is interconnected due to multifarious reasons including business, exchange of information and knowledge, technology transfer and labour migration. So countries across the world highly depend on each other. In the process, there are conflicts of interest. It is natural that a country must protect its own interests without harming others. It is also expected that people of a country will determine their fate. Like any other country, big or small, powerful or less powerful, the people of Bangladesh also preserve this right.

Bangladesh politicians also say so. The two major political parties are Bangladesh Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The leaders of these two parties at various occasions and public rallies said the people of the nation are the source of power and owners of the country. Whether the people believe these political statements or not that is a different question. However, in the recent activities of Bangladesh politicians and foreign diplomats, a citizen of the country cannot but wonder whether he or she determines the fate of the country.

As Bangladesh is heading towards elections slated to be held in January next year, various quarters have been active and vocal over the matter. Over the past one year, the US said they want to see a free and fair election in a peaceful manner in Bangladesh. They have declared visa restrictions to be applied against those impede the democratic process and the peaceful elections. US officials recently visited Bangladesh and engaged various stakeholders including politicians, media personalities and civil society members and made an urge to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh. European Union also said they want a free and fair election in Bangladesh.