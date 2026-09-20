Mecca Agreement: Will it benefit Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia in any way?

However, another highly practical and almost inevitable question has emerged in this discussion for Bangladesh: What benefit will this bring to the hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi workers employed in Saudi Arabia?

The question is important because Saudi Arabia is not merely a diplomatic partner, a friendly Muslim country, or an influential state in the Muslim world for Bangladesh. It is one of Bangladesh’s most important labour markets.

For years, hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis have worked there and sent remittances back home. Their contribution to Bangladesh’s economy is enormous. Therefore, when assessing any new strategic relationship, there is no scope to treat the safety, wages, job security, recruitment costs, and legal protection of Bangladeshi workers employed in Saudi Arabia as marginal issues. Yet in the major discussions surrounding bilateral relations, the safety, wages, rights, and dignity of those workers often remain little more than a footnote.