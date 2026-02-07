The Wrong Man in the Dock? Examining the ICT’s year long detention of an Awami League MP

Everyone in Bangladesh is familiar with the shooting of Abu Sayed in Rangpur on 16 July 2024, the first of what would become hundreds of fatal casualties in the student protests. The incident was caught on camera, and the viral circulation of footage showing the police shooting at the young student, with his arms spread out, helped trigger the events which ultimately led, three weeks later, to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Abu Sayed was not the only protestor or bystander killed that day.

In Chattogram city, three men - Faisal Ahmed Shanto, Wasim Akram and Md Faruk were also killed on 16 July. Unlike in Rangpur, however, the police were not the primary actors implicated in these deaths. Instead, the shooting in Chattogram involved Awami League activists and their political leaders.

Six days later, the independent news outlet Netra News published a detailed investigation into the Chattogram killings, analysing available video footage alongside contemporaneous on-the-ground reporting. The investigation identified individuals who fired on protesters and concluded that they were activists affiliated with various wings of the Awami League. It further found that the shooters were known and documented followers of Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar and Nurul Azim Rony.