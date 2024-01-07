A different kind of election, with votes here and there

There were 14 candidates contesting in the Dhaka-5 seat, one nominated by Awami League, two "dummy" candidates and others. But there was only a smattering of voters in this "different" kind of election.
This was how the situation was described by an ansar and member of the police force on duty at the Ideal School and College. They did not reveal their names in fear of getting into trouble.
In the first two hours of the voting, up till 10:00 in the morning, a maximum of 3 to 5 per cent of the votes were cast. In one centre, 67 of the total 1940 votes were cast in the first two hours. In another centre of the same institution, 144 votes of the 3,164 were cast.
Some of the presiding officers said there may be an increase in voters as the day rolls on.
No one in the lines at this school and college had to wait. The environment was peaceful. There were more members of the law enforcement than voters throughout the day. Supporters of the 'boat' and 'truck' were seen in groups and gatherings outside the centre.
The enthusiasm and interests was basically among the supporters of the Awami League candidates and the dummies.
Shefayet Sardar told Prothom Alo that he has been voting since 1954. The voting was very good this time. He was an Awami League activist in this youth, now a supporter
Shafiqul Islam Robin is physically disabled, paralysed from waist down. He pulled himself up the stairs with his hands all the away to the third floor to cast his vote. The 86-year-old Haji Shefayet Ullah Sardat, dressed in a pristine white panjabi, eyes lined with kohl, came to vote, with the help of his family. First-time voter Tasneem Siddiqui, recently passing her higher secondary exams, came with her father to vote.
Shafiqul was happy to have been able to vote. He said, the voting is going on well. Peeping out from his pocket was the card of Mashiur Rahman Molla alias Sajal Molla, Demra Awami League's general secretary and the party's dummy candidate.
When asked if this election was different, without BNP, without lines of voters, he replied, it is not a problem that BNP did not come. They know best why they didn't come. They have no leader.
Local trader Nesar Uddin told Prothom Alo, there are less voters as there is no competition.
A Commonwealth observation team turned up at 10:00 in the morning. They did not reply when asked how they saw the election was going.
The Dhaka-4 seat was the best example of the 'you, me and dummy' situation. The main contestant here was Jatrabari Awami League president Harunur Rashid Munna. He is the 'boat' candidate. The other two are Demra thana Awami League general secretary Mashiur Rahman Molla alias Sajal with the 'truck' symbol and Dhaka city South Swecchhashebok League president Kamrul Hasan Ripon with the 'eagle' symbol.
Outside of this, in this centre there were candidates of Trinomool BNP, BNF, National Awami Party, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Sangskritik Mukti Jote, Bangladesh Congress, Islami Oikya Jote, Islamic Front and Bangladesh Jatiya Party. However, the voters in the area do not know them very well.
* Sheikh Sabiha Alam is Prothom Alo's assistant editor. She can be contacted at [email protected]