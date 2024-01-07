A different kind of election, with votes here and there

In the first two hours of the voting, up till 10:00 in the morning, a maximum of 3 to 5 per cent of the votes were cast. In one centre, 67 of the total 1940 votes were cast in the first two hours. In another centre of the same institution, 144 votes of the 3,164 were cast.

Some of the presiding officers said there may be an increase in voters as the day rolls on.

No one in the lines at this school and college had to wait. The environment was peaceful. There were more members of the law enforcement than voters throughout the day. Supporters of the 'boat' and 'truck' were seen in groups and gatherings outside the centre.

The enthusiasm and interests was basically among the supporters of the Awami League candidates and the dummies.