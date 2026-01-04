India even makes Bangladesh cricket into an enemy over the Mustafiz issue

At the IPL auction, Mustafiz was picked up for 92 million rupees by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. However, even before the tournament began, the BCCI issued instructions for him to be dropped from the squad.

Yet just last month, there was intense competition over Mustafiz at the IPL auction. Even then, discussions had already emerged over whether he would actually be able to play in this year’s IPL. Some Hindutva organisations and leaders had demanded that he be excluded. There were even threats to damage the pitch if Mustafiz was not dropped. Shah Rukh Khan was branded a “traitor” by BJP leaders for signing Mustafiz.



Why these threats, and then the directives to drop him? Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina in the 2024 mass uprising and her subsequent fleeing to India, Bangladesh’s diplomatic relations with that country have steadily deteriorated. The developments of the past year and a half have made it abundantly clear just how low diplomatic, trade and cultural relations between the two countries have sunk.