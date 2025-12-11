Former CEC Awal’s detention and electoral retribution

There seems to be no former political opponent of the country’s two main political parties – the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami - whom they believe should not be imprisoned. And there seems to be no element of today’s criminal justice system unwilling to assist in making that happen. In this respect, very little has changed from the days when the Awami League was in power.

Just over a month ago, I wrote about the former Chief Justice, who was first jailed in a murder case with which he was transparently unconnected, and then prosecuted for his role in an Appellate Division judgment that could hardly constitute a criminal offence. Both cases were initiated by the BNP. He remains in custody — now for nearly 5 months — without any credible legal justification.