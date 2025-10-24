The political detention of former Chief Justice Khairul Huq

In 2017, the Awami League government forced then Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha to resign and flee the country after he ruled against it in a landmark constitutional case. As part of that pressure campaign, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) secretly detained one of his associates, threatening to disappear him if Sinha did not comply.

While the current government has not yet resorted to such extremes, it has gone further in another way — by imprisoning a former Chief Justice on fabricated or tendentious criminal charges. Even the Awami League, at the height of its repression, never crossed that line.

Let there be no doubt that during the Awami League’s authoritarian years, serious crimes - extrajudicial killings, disappearances and systematic corruption – were committed. And where there is credible substantive evidence, the perpetrators should where possible be brought to justice.

Indeed, some of those now detained in Bangladesh’s prisons do appear to face well founded charges, including most of those currently under trial at the International Crimes Tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity tied to the July–August killings and enforced disappearances.