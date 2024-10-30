Ending arbitrary arrests and detentions

Under section 167 of the CrPC, an arrested person must be brought to a magistrate’s court within 24 hours of their arrest where the magistrate can either: (a) send that person back into police custody (known as remand) which can be for as long as 15 days; (b) send that person to prison, or (c) allow them to be released on bail.

However, it is rare to see magistrates not complying with a police request seeking remand, even when there no evidence put forward by the police of a person’s involvement in a crime.

This is because of another provision of law, section 344 of the CrPC. This section allows a magistrate to accept a request for a person to be sent into police custody simply if there is “sufficient evidence … to raise a suspicion that the accused may have committed an offence” and it appears likely that further evidence may be obtained by a remand.

Though this does not appear to be a very high threshold of proof, the same Appellate Division guideline has said that magistrates should only agree to remand a person back into police custody if, after looking at the police forwarding letter and the case diary, they consider that the accusation or the information against the person “is well founded”.

This guideline, if strictly followed, should potentially be an important safeguard to stop the further detention of a person against whom there is no evidence. However, it appears to be rarely applied in practice.

To stop “automatic” remand orders, this legal provision should be amended so that the magistrate would only order remand of a person into police custody when the police can satisfy the magistrate that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that person was involved in the crime” or similar language, and they should be required to set out their reasons in writing for doing so.

And in the meantime, the Chief Justice, along with the Supreme Court “Monitoring Committee for Subordinate Courts” could consider using their powers under Chapter 1A of the Supreme Court guidelines to provide directions to magistrates to comply with the current Appellate Division guidance.