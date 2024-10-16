Why the Bangladesh govt needs to appoint international judges to the ICT

The most basic characteristic of a fair trial should be uncertainty about whether the person accused will be found guilty or innocent. If one knows the outcome of the trial before it starts, there is no jeopardy, and you can be pretty certain that it is not a fair process.

And as with elections, Bangladeshis should also appreciate this in relation to recent criminal trials that took place under the Awami League government

Was Khaleda Zia ever going to be acquitted of corruption? No. Was Adilur Rahman Khan ever going to be found not guilty for supposedly giving false numbers of dead killed by the security forces following the Hefazet rally? Of course not. Was Mohammed Yunus ever going to escape imprisonment for labour rule violations or corruption? Absolutely not.

And of course, the most notorious examples of trials lacking any kind of jeopardy were those involving the International Crimes Tribunal, where the judges were never going to acquit the accused Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders of international crimes allegedly committed during the 1971 war, despite the paucity of credible substantive evidence.

Jeopardy – and hence fairness – in trials, is ensured by many different factors, but perhaps two are key. First, having fair rules of procedure which are neither stacked in favour or against the prosecutor or the defence lawyers. And secondly, having independent and competent judges, capable of assessing the evidence and applying the law and procedural rules in a fair manner. They should also be able to decide on guilt or innocence solely on the sufficiency of evidence unimpacted by other biases or interests.