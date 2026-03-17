Challenge of maintaining stability in the financial sector

Although some stability returned to the banking sector during the one and a half years after Ahsan H Mansur was appointed governor of Bangladesh Bank, there was no significant progress in resolving the problem of defaulted loans. In fact, because there were no longer attempts to conceal bad loans as in the past, the ratio of classified loans reported by Bangladesh Bank rose steadily and exceeded 36 per cent by September 2025. After rules on loan rescheduling were relaxed, it fell again to 31 per cent in December, but this provides little reassurance.

An even more serious issue is that the majority of Bangladesh’s defaulted loans have already been smuggled abroad. None of these illicitly transferred funds has returned to the banking system; not a single taka has been recovered during the interim government’s one and a half years in office. Despite this, Mansur managed to handle the crisis in the banking sector with considerable success.

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves rose rapidly during his tenure, surpassing $35 billion on 25 February 2026, the day he was removed from office. For more than a year, Bangladesh Bank managed to keep the exchange rate stable at Tk 122 per US dollar.